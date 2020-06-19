Noticeably More Uncomfortable Today

Weather Update: Friday, June 19 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. It was a fair start to the morning as lows dipped into the upper 60s overnight. Though that was warmer than it has been over the last several days. Nevertheless, we still have a couple mainly dry days on the way, but there will be a noticeable increase in humidity over the next couple days. With that, I cannot completely say everyone will stay dry the next couple days. There is a sparse, but slight chance of isolated showers this afternoon mainly. The better chance of rain will start on Sunday, and gradually increase through Monday and Tuesday as a cold front very slowly moves from the Central Plains into the Tennessee Valley.



