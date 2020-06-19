Police respond to incident in Medina
MEDINA, Tenn. — Police responded to a domestic disturbance related incident in one West Tennessee community.
According to leaders with the Medina Police Department, the incident occurred at the Stone Creek subdivision in Medina.
Investigators say the incident stems from a domestic situation involving two men.
Police also say they believe one of the men was severely stabbed and needed to be airlifted to an area hospital.
The incident remains under investigation.