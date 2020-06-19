Scattered Thunderstorms Possible on Father’s Day

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Friday, June 19th

Temperatures continue to warm up in West Tennessee! Today was the warmest day since Sunday when we were last within a degree of 90°F. Summer is expected to start hotter tomorrow with increasing humidity, but the afternoons early next week will be cooler thanks to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Stay weather aware! It could get stormy at times on Father’s Day.

TONIGHT

Skies will become mostly clear again later tonight with calm winds. Temperatures will only drop to the middle 60s at the coolest point of the night as the humidity continues to increase.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected tomorrow for the first day of Summer! The chance for rain is only 10% so it’s not impossible to run into a shower in West Tennessee but they’re likeliest between the later hours of the morning and early evening if any form at all. Temperatures will peak in the lower to middle 90s tomorrow afternoon with humidity making it feel even a few degrees warmer.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Father’s Day, so stay weather-aware! If you can hear thunder you’re close enough to being struck. When thunder roars, move indoors! Temperatures will peak in the upper 80s and lower 90s Sunday afternoon. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com