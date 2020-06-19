Suspect in Obion Co. arson also charged with rape of minor

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. — A man arrested Thursday is facing additional charges of rape and sexual battery of a minor.

Court documents say Tony Dillahunt, 55, of South Fulton, is accused of sexually assaulting a child multiple times over a period of two years.

Court documents allege the incidents began in 2018 and continued until this year at Dillahunt’s South Fulton home.

Dillahunt is accused of setting fire to his South Fulton home on Monday, and filing a claim with his insurance company.

Court documents say Dillahunt works for South Fulton Public Works. Public Works officials say Dillahunt has been placed on unpaid suspension pending the outcome of the court case.

Dillahunt is charged with seven counts of sexual battery, three counts of indecent exposure, one count of aggravated assault, and one count of rape, as well as the arson and insurance fraud charges.