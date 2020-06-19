West Tennesseans mark Juneteenth with celebrations

JACKSON, Tenn. — Many events were held in West Tennessee in honor of Juneteenth.

“So it’s important today that we march because it’s not just about our freedom, it’s about our presence,” said Cleavon Meabon IV, who organized the event.

June 19 or Juneteenth marks a day of commemoration for the ending of slavery in the U.S. It is a significant date for many African-Americans.

It’s when the last of the slaves in Galveston, Texas found out they were free about two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.

Many events took place on Friday celebrating the day, including a march that started at Lane College.

It’s a holiday officially recognized in many states, and more people are starting to realize why it is significant.

“We just need to know. We need to get back into knowing. It’s not something we are often taught in school, and right now it’s time to bring everybody inside so we can really be teaching our own history,” Meabon said.

“People have marched for decades. Everything that we’re experiencing right now in the U.S. is not new at all,” Meabon said.

From marches, community fun, to even worship services, many West Tennesseans celebrated the important date.

“It’s like the Fourth of July for us. Juneteenth is very important to the African-American culture,” Dr. Delita Johnson, who organized the worship event.

Crowds gathered at Journey Church in Three Way to talk about racial reconciliation.

“It’s all about a conversation that most people don’t want to have. It’s important that we recognize the differences and have that conversation,” Johnson said.

“It’s about looking at black people in the face and saying ‘I see you as a human just like me.’ It’s time for us to really pull it together so our kids have something to look forward to,” Meabon said.

The march led to a community block party at New Hope Baptist Church in east Jackson. It featured local performers, food vendors and activities.