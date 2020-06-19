Woman charged in man’s stabbing death

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police have confirmed a woman has been charged in connection with the stabbing death of 60-year-old Kenneth Brasher.

Police say 19-year-old Tayana Williams is charged with first-degree murder during the perpetration of especially aggravated robbery in Brasher’s death. She is also charged with especially aggravated robbery.

Police responded to the area of John Williams Road near East Chester Street around 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 12.

Police say Brasher was found bleeding from a stab wound.

He was taken to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

The investigation into Brasher’s death is ongoing.