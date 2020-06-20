201 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — Three more Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 201, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

The most recent patients are:

a 65-year-old male, who is not hospitalized

a 60-year-old male, who is not hospitalized

a 93-year-old female, who is not hospitalized

One Madison County resident is currently hospitalized, due to COVID-19, according to the health department.

181 Madison County residents have recovered from COVID-19 and six people say they are feeling better.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 128 (64%)

38301: 48 (24%)

38356: 5 (2%)

38391: 5 (2%)

38366: 1 (0.5%)

38343: 4 (2%)

38313: 4 (2%)

38392: 1 (0.5%)

38355: 1 (0.5%)

38362: 3 (2%)

38006: 1 (0.5%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 118 (59%)

White: 62 (31%)

Asian: 5 (2%)

Hispanic: 2 (1%)

Other: 6 (3%)

Unspecified: 8 (4%)

Gender:

Female: 113 (56%)

Male: 88 (44%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 181 (90%)

Not recovered: 9 (4%)

Better: 6 (3%)

Unknown: 3 (2%)

Deaths: 2 (1%)

Age: