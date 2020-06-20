201 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — Three more Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 201, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

The most recent patients are:

  • a 65-year-old male, who is not hospitalized
  • a 60-year-old male, who is not hospitalized
  • a 93-year-old female, who is not hospitalized

One Madison County resident is currently hospitalized, due to COVID-19, according to the health department.

181 Madison County residents have recovered from COVID-19 and six people say they are feeling better.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 128 (64%)
  • 38301: 48 (24%)
  • 38356: 5 (2%)
  • 38391: 5 (2%)
  • 38366: 1 (0.5%)
  • 38343: 4 (2%)
  • 38313: 4 (2%)
  • 38392: 1 (0.5%)
  • 38355: 1 (0.5%)
  • 38362: 3 (2%)
  • 38006: 1 (0.5%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 118 (59%)
  • White: 62 (31%)
  • Asian: 5 (2%)
  • Hispanic: 2 (1%)
  • Other: 6 (3%)
  • Unspecified: 8 (4%)

Gender:

  • Female: 113 (56%)
  • Male: 88 (44%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 181 (90%)
  • Not recovered: 9 (4%)
  • Better: 6 (3%)
  • Unknown: 3 (2%)
  • Deaths: 2 (1%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 1 (1%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 11 (5.5%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 28 (14%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 29 (14.5%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 39 (19.5%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 49 (24%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 26 (13%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 13 (6.5%)
  • 80+ — 5 (2%)
