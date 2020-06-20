201 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — Three more Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 201, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.
The most recent patients are:
- a 65-year-old male, who is not hospitalized
- a 60-year-old male, who is not hospitalized
- a 93-year-old female, who is not hospitalized
One Madison County resident is currently hospitalized, due to COVID-19, according to the health department.
181 Madison County residents have recovered from COVID-19 and six people say they are feeling better.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 128 (64%)
- 38301: 48 (24%)
- 38356: 5 (2%)
- 38391: 5 (2%)
- 38366: 1 (0.5%)
- 38343: 4 (2%)
- 38313: 4 (2%)
- 38392: 1 (0.5%)
- 38355: 1 (0.5%)
- 38362: 3 (2%)
- 38006: 1 (0.5%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 118 (59%)
- White: 62 (31%)
- Asian: 5 (2%)
- Hispanic: 2 (1%)
- Other: 6 (3%)
- Unspecified: 8 (4%)
Gender:
- Female: 113 (56%)
- Male: 88 (44%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 181 (90%)
- Not recovered: 9 (4%)
- Better: 6 (3%)
- Unknown: 3 (2%)
- Deaths: 2 (1%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 1 (1%)
- 11 – 20 years: 11 (5.5%)
- 21 – 30 years: 28 (14%)
- 31 – 40 years: 29 (14.5%)
- 41 – 50 years: 39 (19.5%)
- 51 – 60 years: 49 (24%)
- 61 – 70 years: 26 (13%)
- 71 – 80 years: 13 (6.5%)
- 80+ — 5 (2%)