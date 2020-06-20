34,446 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 524 deaths, 2,266 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 34,446 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, June 20. In addition, 524 people have died and 2,266 have been hospitalized. Another 22,838 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Saturday. The report shows 239 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 21 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 74

Bedford County – 428

Benton County – 8

Bledsoe County – 613

Blount County – 127

Bradley County – 328

Campbell County – 26

Cannon County – 23

Carroll County – 36

Carter County — 28

Cheatham County – 164

Chester County – 14

Claiborne County – 16

Clay County – 13

Cocke County – 29

Coffee County – 99

Crockett County — 25

Cumberland County – 137

Davidson County – 7,571

Decatur County – 15

DeKalb County – 42

Dickson County – 145

Dyer County – 145

Fayette County – 193

Fentress County – 15

Franklin County – 65

Gibson County – 75

Giles County – 24

Grainger County – 25

Greene County – 55

Grundy County – 46

Hamblen County – 109

Hamilton County – 2.050

Hancock County – 3

Hardeman County — 253

Hardin County – 53

Hawkins County – 38

Haywood County — 41

Henderson County — 20

Henry County — 36

Hickman County – 64

Houston County – 10

Humphreys County – 18

Jackson County – 21

Jefferson County – 61

Johnson County – 26

Knox County – 638

Lake County – 689

Lauderdale County – 71

Lawrence County – 81

Lewis County — 5

Lincoln County – 49

Loudon County – 230

Macon County – 219

Madison County – 192

Marion County – 49

Marshall County – 46

Maury County – 218

McMinn County – 172

McNairy County — 38

Meigs County – 30

Monroe County – 107

Montgomery County – 368

Moore County – 5

Morgan County — 22

Obion County — 71

Overton County – 41

Perry County – 28

Pickett County — 4

Polk County – 32

Putnam County – 655

Rhea County –253

Roane County – 34

Robertson County – 701

Rutherford County – 2,019

Scott County – 14

Sequatchie County – 22

Sevier County – 411

Shelby County – 7,737

Smith County – 49

Stewart County — 17

Sullivan County – 72

Sumner County – 1,165

Tipton County – 554

Trousdale County – 1,466

Unicoi County – 52

Union County — 9

Van Buren County – 5

Warren County – 33

Washington County – 101

Wayne County – 64

Weakley County — 41

White County – 53

Williamson County – 775

Wilson County – 595

Out of state – 563

Pending – 174

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 14,477

Black or African-American – 7,218

Other/Multiracial – 5,679

Asian – 503

Pending – 6,569



Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 16,028

Hispanic – 9,257

Pending – 9,161

Gender:

Female – 15,058

Male – 18,396

Pending – 992

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.