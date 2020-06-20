Father’s Day Forecast

Weather Update – 11:00 p.m. – Saturday, June 20th –

After a week and a half of hot, dry weather we will finally see change in the forecast! We saw fair skies and highs around the lower 90s today. It was slightly humid during the day with light southerly winds. Tonight will continue to be fair, but cloud cover will slowly increase as rain moves into West Tennessee tonight. It will be another warm night once again with lows in the upper 60s.

Scattered showers and storms were in the vicinity, mainly in Central Arkansas and the Missouri Boot-heel much of the afternoon and evening. We’ll see a cluster in Arkansas move through overnight, with widespread showers and a few storms going into the early morning hours this Father’s Day.

Most of the wet weather will happen during the first half of the day. It should dry out in the afternoon with some isolated showers. This should allow us to warm into the upper 80s. Some convection might be there to help produce some spotty t’showers in the evening. Expect several shortwaves to move through and give us chances for showers and storms into mid-week.

