Protesters gather in front of Union City dealership

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Protesters held signs in front of Abernathy’s Harley Davidson in Union City.

The signs read “Black Lives Matter” and “I Matter.”

Some called Facebook posts allegedly made by Russell Abernathy, who owns the dealership, racially charged and insensitive to African-Americans.

Protesters said they wanted to let their voices be heard.

“The color of somebody skin, it should not lessen their value of life. The heart beats just the same. We breathe with the same lungs as we do. It’s just disgusting, and I don’t want to just stand silent,” said protester Codie Swift.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reporter Stephanie Fernandez went inside the Harley Davidson dealership to speak to Abernathy. Management staff said they have no comment.

When asked if they are changing owners, staff also said they have no comment.

Honda also had no comment.