Scattered Storms Into Father’s Day

Weather Update – 7:25 a.m. – Saturday, June 20th

A warm day for the first day of summer. A very slight chance of a stray storm or two Today. Higher chances will be with us on Father’s Day.

TODAY:

A slight chance of a quick hit or miss shower in the afternoon, otherwise, mostly sunny and a high of 92.

SUNDAY:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Father’s Day, highs around 89, chance of rain 60%. There will be areas of lightning and thunder so remember, If you can hear thunder you’re close enough to being struck. When thunder roars, move indoors! Temperatures will peak in the upper 80s and lower 90s Sunday afternoon.

More unsettled next week with showers and storms becoming likely at times. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including how much rain will fall next week and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com