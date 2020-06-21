Protesters march around court square

ALAMO, Tenn.–At least 100 people gathered in front of the Crockett County Court House in downtown Alamo for a protest to support George Floyd and other black people who died in police custody.

The group chanted, held signs, and even marched around court square.

Organizers say they’re proud of the turn out for the protest.

“It’s really reassuring, it gives me a lot of hope, because if we can do this in small town Alamo, then this can be a worldwide thing. It already is,” organizer Amber Sisco said.

Organizers hope those who are on the fence or against the issue will hear them out and understand the reason they’re protesting.