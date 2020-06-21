Scattered Strong Storms Possible Monday

Weather Update – 11:13 p.m. – Sunday, June 21st –

After a few lingering showers in the morning, much of the day was dry for Father’s Day. Cloud cover gave way to more sunshine, but temperatures were on the cooler side. We saw highs in the low 80s, with a few spots reaching the mid 80s, 5-10°F cooler than what we saw for Saturday. Tonight will be warm once again with partly cloudy skies.

Cloud cover will also increase overnight along with our rain chances heading into Monday. Showers and storms from a disturbance developing ahead of a cold front and associated weak surface low near Iowa will near the Mid-South tomorrow. Some of the storms could be strong which is why all of West Tennessee is under a Marginal Risk for severe weather.

Main risks include damaging winds from the storms and periods of heavy rainfall possibly causing localized flooding There is a Marginal Risk for excessive rainfall because of this. Rain is likely through the whole day and into Tuesday, which holds a Marginal Risk for severe weather as well. A cold front will push through the area late Tuesday, causing rain chances to diminish by then. A weak ridge moves in following that and will allow us to stay mostly dry for the rest of the workweek.

