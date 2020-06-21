WTH Sportsplex holds first baseball tournament weekend after lockdown

JACKSON, Tenn.–After shutting down due to Coronavirus, players hit one local diamond for some baseball.

It was a weekend of bases loaded at the West Tennessee Healthcare Sportsplex after a few months of lock down.

“This complex is here to play baseball and softball. To have this place closed for so long, and just to sit here with nothing going on, it’s just painful,” director of operations for the Sportsplex Jason Compton said.

Hundreds of players ranging from 7 to 15 years old headed back out to play ball at the West Tennessee Healthcare Sportsplex Father’s Day weekend for the Holiday Inn Express and Suites Summerfest Tournament.

Compton said at least 81 teams from six different states around the region participated in this tournament.

Teams from across Tennessee, along with some from Illinois, Kentucky, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Missouri made the trip to Jackson to show off their skills.

The Blues’ 11 U age group team from Cottontown, Tennessee, was one of many ready to load the bases after months off.

“I was outside at my house all the time playing with my brothers and it took forever to get back here,” Blues player Daughtry Hester said.

Players say they’re just happy to be back on the diamond, despite a few challenges.

“We were definitely rusty when we came back. We had to work on a lot of things,” third base player Dalton Head said.

Players also celebrated their dads for Father’s Day.

“My dad usually has to work on the weekends, and this weekend he was off, he’s going on a trip for work next weekend. It’s fun to have him here this weekend,” Hester said.

One team even took their dads’ names to the field.

Quincy Thompson is the head coach for the Jackson Storm, a local team with a special tradition.

“Every Father’s Day and Mother’s Day, we do special jerseys and the kids take pride in that. They came out and they took pride in their performance today,” Thompson said.

Families say they’re happy to see their kids back in the game doing what they love.

The next baseball tournament will be held at the Sportsplex next weekend June 26 through the 28.