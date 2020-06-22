205 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County; 181 recovered

JACKSON, Tenn. — Three additional Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 205, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department in a news release Monday.

The most recent patients are:

67-year-old female (hospitalized)

35-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

35-year-old male (not hospitalized)

Two Madison County residents are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the health department. One is on a ventilator.

181 Madison County residents have recovered from COVID-19 and seven people say they are feeling better.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 128 (62%)

38301: 50 (24.5%)

38356: 5 (2.5%)

38391: 5 (2.5%)

38366: 2 (1%)

38343: 5 (2.5%)

38313: 4 (2%)

38392: 1 (0.5%)

38355: 1 (0.5%)

38362: 3 (1.5%)

38006: 1 (0.5%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 118 (58%)

White: 65 (32%)

Asian: 5 (2%)

Hispanic: 2 (1%)

Other: 6 (3%)

Unspecified: 9 (4%)

Gender:

Female: 115 (56%)

Male: 90 (44%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 181 (88%)

Not recovered: 9 (4.5%)

Better: 7 (3.5%)

Unknown: 6 (3%)

Deaths: 2 (1%)

Age: