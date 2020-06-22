205 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County; 181 recovered
JACKSON, Tenn. — Three additional Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 205, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department in a news release Monday.
The most recent patients are:
- 67-year-old female (hospitalized)
- 35-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)
- 35-year-old male (not hospitalized)
Two Madison County residents are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the health department. One is on a ventilator.
181 Madison County residents have recovered from COVID-19 and seven people say they are feeling better.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 128 (62%)
- 38301: 50 (24.5%)
- 38356: 5 (2.5%)
- 38391: 5 (2.5%)
- 38366: 2 (1%)
- 38343: 5 (2.5%)
- 38313: 4 (2%)
- 38392: 1 (0.5%)
- 38355: 1 (0.5%)
- 38362: 3 (1.5%)
- 38006: 1 (0.5%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 118 (58%)
- White: 65 (32%)
- Asian: 5 (2%)
- Hispanic: 2 (1%)
- Other: 6 (3%)
- Unspecified: 9 (4%)
Gender:
- Female: 115 (56%)
- Male: 90 (44%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 181 (88%)
- Not recovered: 9 (4.5%)
- Better: 7 (3.5%)
- Unknown: 6 (3%)
- Deaths: 2 (1%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 1 (1%)
- 11 – 20 years: 11 (5%)
- 21 – 30 years: 28 (14%)
- 31 – 40 years: 31 (15%)
- 41 – 50 years: 40 (20%)
- 51 – 60 years: 49 (24%)
- 61 – 70 years: 27 (13%)
- 71 – 80 years: 13 (6%)
- 80+ — 5 (2%)