35,553 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 531 deaths, 2,301 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 35,553 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, June 22. In addition, 531 people have died and 2,301 have been hospitalized. Another 23,567 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Monday. The report shows 251 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 21 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 75

Bedford County – 432

Benton County – 8

Bledsoe County –613

Blount County – 130

Bradley County – 349

Campbell County – 26

Cannon County – 23

Carroll County – 36

Carter County — 30

Cheatham County – 167

Chester County – 14

Claiborne County – 16

Clay County – 13

Cocke County – 31

Coffee County – 99

Crockett County — 25

Cumberland County – 145

Davidson County – 7,716

Decatur County – 15

DeKalb County – 42

Dickson County – 146

Dyer County – 164

Fayette County – 203

Fentress County – 15

Franklin County – 69

Gibson County – 77

Giles County – 24

Grainger County – 25

Greene County – 56

Grundy County – 48

Hamblen County – 121

Hamilton County – 2,103

Hancock County – 3

Hardeman County — 257

Hardin County – 69

Hawkins County – 40

Haywood County — 48

Henderson County — 22

Henry County — 36

Hickman County – 64

Houston County – 10

Humphreys County – 18

Jackson County – 22

Jefferson County – 64

Johnson County – 26

Knox County – 693

Lake County – 689

Lauderdale County – 75

Lawrence County – 81

Lewis County — 5

Lincoln County – 49

Loudon County – 234

Macon County – 223

Madison County – 196

Marion County – 50

Marshall County – 46

Maury County – 224

McMinn County – 175

McNairy County — 42

Meigs County – 31

Monroe County – 109

Montgomery County – 385

Moore County – 5

Morgan County — 22

Obion County — 71

Overton County – 43

Perry County – 28

Pickett County — 5

Polk County – 36

Putnam County – 673

Rhea County – 255

Roane County – 34

Robertson County – 708

Rutherford County – 2,100

Scott County – 14

Sequatchie County – 24

Sevier County – 422

Shelby County – 8,064

Smith County – 50

Stewart County — 17

Sullivan County – 73

Sumner County – 1,196

Tipton County – 563

Trousdale County – 1,466

Unicoi County – 10

Union County — 10

Van Buren County – 5

Warren County – 34

Washington County – 103

Wayne County – 65

Weakley County — 43

White County – 54

Williamson County – 793

Wilson County – 625

Out of state – 632

Pending – 225

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 14,869

Black or African-American – 7,404

Other/Multiracial – 5,902

Asian – 520

Pending – 6,858

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 16,489

Hispanic – 9,594

Pending – 9,470

Gender:

Female – 15,610

Male – 18,954

Pending – 989

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.