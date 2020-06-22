Heavy Rain And Storms Today

Weather Update: Monday, June 22 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. It’s been a warm and humid start to the morning. Mainly Sunny Skies will give way to showers and storms later this morning and certainly later this afternoon. There is still a cold front off to the west of the area, it will still be very slow to arrive. Ahead of the feature there are a few disturbances that we will track through today. The first of which may arrive by late this morning and into the afternoon. There will be plenty of sunshine through the mid to late morning, which will quickly vault temps into 80s, along with steepening lapse rates. This will support vigerous convection as the first swirl/disturbance arrives. There is a second wave that is following that will arrive through the afternoon as well. This will maintain additional storms through this afternoon through this evening.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

