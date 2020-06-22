Hand sanitizer recalled due to methanol presence

The FDA says you should avoid hand sanitizer manufactured by Eskbiochem, S.A. de C.V. in Mexico due to the potential presence of methanol, a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested.

Experts say methanol is not an acceptable ingredient for hand sanitizers and should not be used.

A few products made by the manufacturer include all-clean hand sanitizer, clean-care no-germ advanced hand sanitizer, and Saniderm advanced hand sanitizer.

If you have been exposed to one of these, seek immediate treatment.

Methanol exposure can cause nausea, vomiting, headaches, permanent blindness, and seizures, among other things.

These products should be disposed of in hazardous waste containers. Do not flush or pour them down the drain.

Hand sanitizers manufactured by Eskbiochem: