Information on Juju’s fundraisers this week

JACKSON, Tenn. – Information on Juju’s fundraisers for “Build a Better Us” to help promote racial equality:

Tuesday- Book Sale

Wednesday- Car Wash

Thursday- Art Sale

Friday- Clothes sale and donations

Saturday- Bracelet Sale

Juju’s parents say donations will be going to the ministry called “Build a Better Us”, a registered non-profit organization.

Each fundraiser will be from 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m each day.

The location is 291 Edenwood Drive in west Jackson.