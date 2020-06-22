Information on Juju’s fundraisers this week
JACKSON, Tenn. – Information on Juju’s fundraisers for “Build a Better Us” to help promote racial equality:
Tuesday- Book Sale
Wednesday- Car Wash
Thursday- Art Sale
Friday- Clothes sale and donations
Saturday- Bracelet Sale
Juju’s parents say donations will be going to the ministry called “Build a Better Us”, a registered non-profit organization.
Each fundraiser will be from 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m each day.
The location is 291 Edenwood Drive in west Jackson.