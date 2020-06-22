Jackson Generals officials speak about postponed concert

JACKSON, Tenn. — The number of Coronavirus cases continue to increase in Tennessee and with that many events are cancelled or postponed. One of the biggest events planned in the Hub City, the Snoop Dogg and Twista concert set for July 20, was postponed until next year — a decision made by Jackson Generals officials and the promoters.

Jackson Generals General Manager Marcus Sabata felt that it would have been a lot safer to postpone the almost sold out concert.

“You know the reality was it was gonna be, if not a sold out show, pretty close to it. So we just weren’t going to put the health of our fans in jeopardy,” said Jackson Generals General Manager Marcus Sabata.

Sabata says the ballpark can easily seat 6 ,000 people, not including the 2,000 that can fit out in the ball field.

“We would have been able to sell about 2,500 tickets based on those social distancing guidelines, 7,500 tickets was going to be max,” said Sabata.

Over the weekend a few events were held at the ballpark like the ‘Fathers and Fireworks’ and a baseball tournament. Sabata says events like that are a lot easier for people to maintain distance and follow Covid-19 protocols.

“If we can achieve those guidelines and those requirements, we will host an event out here, much like the graduations,” said Sabata.

Sabata says they will have a travel ball tournament here for the next six weekends and are working on some events for July and August.

“We’re open for business as long as we can do it safely. This ball park has always been and will continue to be a community asset,” said Sabata.

Fans seeking refunds are encouraged to call the Jackson Generals office at (731) 988-5299.