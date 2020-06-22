Jackson police seek information on Angela’s Pet Grooming burglary

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are investigating a burglary at Angela’s Pet Grooming, located at 1463 South Highland Avenue, according to a news release.

The release states on June 21, Angela’s Pet Grooming was burglarized during the early morning hours.

Authorities say video footage shows a male using a crowbar to force his way into the business.

The suspect, seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, black shoes and a gray hat, left the scene riding a blue bicycle.

No information on what may have been taken is available at this time.

If you can identify the suspect involved or have any information regarding this incident, contact JPD at (731) 425-8400 or CrimeStoppers at www.jmcrimestoppers.com.