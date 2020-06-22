JMCSS looking for feedback from parents

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Jackson-Madison County School System wants to hear from parents on the reopening of schools.

The school system says it is currently working with other school districts and the local health department, as well as reviewing CDC resources.

But the school system also wants your feedback on how you think the school district could safely reopen this fall.

Parents can find the survey in their email or by going to the school system’s website at jmcss.org.