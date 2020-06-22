Mugshots : Madison County : 06/19/20 – 06/22/20

1/29 Kentavius Greer Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

2/29 Adam Graves Driving under the influence

3/29 Angela Nunley Shoplifting/theft of property

4/29 Anthony Blaylock Violation of probation

5/29 Anthony White Violation of probation

6/29 Christopher Moore Driving under the influence

7/29 Danielle Dail Shoplifting/theft of property

8/29 Dawn Hickman Violation of probation



9/29 Deanna Davis Violation of probation

10/29 Elsie Hawkins Vandalism, failure to appear

11/29 Felicia Allen Simple domestic assault, vandalism

12/29 Jamarian Ewing Second degree murder

13/29 Johnny Sledge Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/29 Joshua Deberry Violation of window tint law, driving on revoked/suspended license

15/29 Latonya Lewis Driving under the influence

16/29 Lendell Davis Aggravated assault



17/29 Mandy Robinson Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

18/29 Micaya Hunt Driving under the influence, open container law, failure to maintain lane

19/29 Ronnie Allen Public intoxication

20/29 Sabrina Cox Violation of community corrections

21/29 Steven Barberini Violation of probation

22/29 Stevie Dean Failure to appear

23/29 Taneal Agee Theft under $1,000/theft from building

24/29 Tawanda Dixon Shoplifting/theft of property



25/29 Terry Suddeath Public intoxication

26/29 Torkisha Clifton Resisting stop/arrest, violation of community corrections

27/29 William Lea Public intoxication

28/29 William Penny Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

29/29 Xavier Young Driving on revoked/suspended license



























































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/19/20 and 7 a.m. on 06/22/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.