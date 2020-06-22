Mugshots : Madison County : 06/19/20 – 06/22/20 June 22, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/29Kentavius Greer Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 2/29Adam Graves Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 3/29Angela Nunley Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 4/29Anthony Blaylock Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/29Anthony White Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/29Christopher Moore Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 7/29Danielle Dail Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 8/29Dawn Hickman Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/29Deanna Davis Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/29Elsie Hawkins Vandalism, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/29Felicia Allen Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 12/29Jamarian Ewing Second degree murder Show Caption Hide Caption 13/29Johnny Sledge Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/29Joshua Deberry Violation of window tint law, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/29Latonya Lewis Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 16/29Lendell Davis Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 17/29Mandy Robinson Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 18/29Micaya Hunt Driving under the influence, open container law, failure to maintain lane Show Caption Hide Caption 19/29Ronnie Allen Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 20/29Sabrina Cox Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 21/29Steven Barberini Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 22/29Stevie Dean Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 23/29Taneal Agee Theft under $1,000/theft from building Show Caption Hide Caption 24/29Tawanda Dixon Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 25/29Terry Suddeath Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 26/29Torkisha Clifton Resisting stop/arrest, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 27/29William Lea Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 28/29William Penny Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 29/29Xavier Young Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/19/20 and 7 a.m. on 06/22/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest