Showers and Thunderstorms Linger Past Sunset

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. – Monday, June 22nd

Although a tornado watch is not likely to be issued in West Tennessee today, there’s still a chance (it’s a low one) for an isolated tornado or severe thunderstorm for the remainder of the afternoon. Stay weather aware, and remember – when thunder roars, move indoors!

TONIGHT

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will linger shortly after sunset this evening with little rain left after midnight. Under cloudy skies with light winds from the southwest, temperatures will only drop to around 70°F at the coolest point of the night.

Only a low chance for rain is in the forecast tomorrow with a mix of sunshine and clouds overhead. Temperatures will only warm up to the lower and middle 80s with a light breeze from the west – cooler than today! Lower humidity will follow with some cool mornings ahead in the middle of the week.

We’re tracking a large area of dust that has moved off the west coast of Africa over the last several days and is now invading parts of North and Central America. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

