West Tennessee girl holds fundraisers to promote racial equality

JACKSON, Tenn. – One girl is taking a stand for racial equality in a unique way. This young girl is making T-shirts and was able to sell lemonade to more than 100 people Monday all in an effort to promote racial harmony in west Tennessee.

10-year-old Julianne Van Hook, known as Juju, says she and her family attended a protest a few weeks back. She says she was so moved by the ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests she attended. It motivated her into starting her own fundraiser to put a stop to racism.

“We watched all the cars drive by,” said Van Hook. “We made signs and stuff and it was at the mall. It just made me really sad because some people don’t care a lot about it but black lives matter and everybody should know that.”

Juju is also making bracelets that say “Black Lives Matter” as well as holding car washes and selling handmade art as well as collecting donations.

Funds raised and donations will go towards the ministry “Build a Better Us” to help end racism.

“My dad knows a guy. His name is BJ and he works with it and they help build bridges to help all races and they help with different churches and stuff.”

Juju says she has a message for all west Tennesseans.

“We are equal and that we should treat each other the way that we want to be treated,” said Van Hook.

Juju says she will be having series of fundraisers this week. Her parents say donations will be going to “Build a Better Us”, a registered non-profit organization.

For more information, you can visit the ‘Seen on 7’ section.