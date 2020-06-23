36,303 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 542 deaths, 2,336 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 36,303 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, June 23. In addition, 542 people have died and 2,336 have been hospitalized. Another 24,068 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Tuesday. The report shows 225 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 21 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 78

Bedford County – 436

Benton County – 8

Bledsoe County – 613

Blount County – 139

Bradley County – 393

Campbell County – 27

Cannon County – 23

Carroll County – 36

Carter County — 32

Cheatham County – 175

Chester County – 16

Claiborne County – 18

Clay County – 14

Cocke County – 31

Coffee County – 99

Crockett County — 26

Cumberland County – 148

Davidson County – 7,867

Decatur County – 15

DeKalb County – 43

Dickson County – 150

Dyer County – 174

Fayette County – 213

Fentress County – 15

Franklin County – 69

Gibson County – 80

Giles County – 38

Grainger County – 25

Greene County – 56

Grundy County – 51

Hamblen County – 134

Hamilton County – 2,120

Hancock County – 3

Hardeman County — 257

Hardin County – 71

Hawkins County – 42

Haywood County — 54

Henderson County — 25

Henry County — 37

Hickman County – 65

Houston County – 10

Humphreys County – 18

Jackson County – 22

Jefferson County – 64

Johnson County – 26

Knox County – 716

Lake County – 689

Lauderdale County – 82

Lawrence County – 95

Lewis County — 5

Lincoln County – 49

Loudon County – 239

Macon County – 230

Madison County – 202

Marion County – 53

Marshall County – 48

Maury County – 241

McMinn County – 183

McNairy County — 45

Meigs County – 31

Monroe County – 110

Montgomery County – 392

Moore County – 5

Morgan County — 22

Obion County — 73

Overton County – 44

Perry County – 28

Pickett County — 5

Polk County – 36

Putnam County – 676

Rhea County – 256

Roane County – 35

Robertson County – 715

Rutherford County – 2,150

Scott County – 14

Sequatchie County – 24

Sevier County – 464

Shelby County – 8,268

Smith County – 51

Stewart County — 19

Sullivan County – 75

Sumner County – 1,212

Tipton County – 565

Trousdale County – 1,468

Unicoi County – 53

Union County — 9

Van Buren County – 6

Warren County – 39

Washington County – 107

Wayne County – 67

Weakley County — 44

White County – 55

Williamson County – 813

Wilson County – 649

Out of state – 537

Pending – 253

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 15,690

Black or African-American – 8,010

Other/Multiracial – 6,208

Asian – 523

Pending – 5,872

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 18,628

Hispanic – 9,927

Pending – 7,748

Gender:

Female – 15,990

Male – 19,319

Pending – 994

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.