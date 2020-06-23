Airport authority director discusses COVID-19’s impact on local flights

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Some in the airline industry are starting to see a slight rebound.

Steve Smith, Executive Director of the Jackson-Madison County Airport Authority, spoke to WBBJ about the trends they’re seeing.

He said March and April were by far the worst months, but the flights to Atlanta are starting to see an uptick in passengers.

The Air Choice One airline has routes including Atlanta and St. Louis.

Smith says that corporate flights have helped mitigate some of their losses.

“Regular air traffic across the United States is still down about 75%, we’re only down about 40 to 50% here, because we’re seeing the Atlanta flight come back pretty strong,” Smith said.

Smith says he does not expect air traffic to return to normal numbers until at least 2021.