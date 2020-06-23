City of Jackson eliminates 23 positions amid budget cuts

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has confirmed 23 additional positions are being cut in the midst of ongoing budget concerns.

Those positions include:

  • Administrative Specialists in the Building and Codes, Health and Sanitation, Jackson Police Department Central Records and Recreation and Parks departments.
  • Utility workers in groundskeeping and Health and Sanitation departments.
  • the director of Health and Sanitation.
  • Maintenance workers in Health and Sanitation and SSA.
  • A group leader, groundskeeper and code compliance employee in the Health and Sanitation department.
  • An IS Tech in the city’s IT department.
  • A special project coordinator in Recreation and Parks.
  • An administrator and AD at the West Tennessee Healthcare Sportsplex.
  • Two equipment operators in SSA.
  • An administrator of 311 in the street administration department.
  • A West Tennessee Farmers Market manager.
  • An animal care tech at the Animal Care Center.

City documents show these eliminations are expected to save the city about $863,000.

