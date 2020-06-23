City of Jackson eliminates 23 positions amid budget cuts

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has confirmed 23 additional positions are being cut in the midst of ongoing budget concerns.

Those positions include:

Administrative Specialists in the Building and Codes, Health and Sanitation, Jackson Police Department Central Records and Recreation and Parks departments.

Utility workers in groundskeeping and Health and Sanitation departments.

the director of Health and Sanitation.

Maintenance workers in Health and Sanitation and SSA.

A group leader, groundskeeper and code compliance employee in the Health and Sanitation department.

An IS Tech in the city’s IT department.

A special project coordinator in Recreation and Parks.

An administrator and AD at the West Tennessee Healthcare Sportsplex.

Two equipment operators in SSA.

An administrator of 311 in the street administration department.

A West Tennessee Farmers Market manager.

An animal care tech at the Animal Care Center.

City documents show these eliminations are expected to save the city about $863,000.