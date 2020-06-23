City of Jackson eliminates 23 positions amid budget cuts
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has confirmed 23 additional positions are being cut in the midst of ongoing budget concerns.
Those positions include:
- Administrative Specialists in the Building and Codes, Health and Sanitation, Jackson Police Department Central Records and Recreation and Parks departments.
- Utility workers in groundskeeping and Health and Sanitation departments.
- the director of Health and Sanitation.
- Maintenance workers in Health and Sanitation and SSA.
- A group leader, groundskeeper and code compliance employee in the Health and Sanitation department.
- An IS Tech in the city’s IT department.
- A special project coordinator in Recreation and Parks.
- An administrator and AD at the West Tennessee Healthcare Sportsplex.
- Two equipment operators in SSA.
- An administrator of 311 in the street administration department.
- A West Tennessee Farmers Market manager.
- An animal care tech at the Animal Care Center.
City documents show these eliminations are expected to save the city about $863,000.