Dyersburg man charged with carjacking, assault in Monday incident

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A Dyersburg man is in custody after allegedly assaulting a woman on Reynolds Street Monday.

Police say a Dyersburg police officer was heading home from his shift when he saw a woman being punched near a car on East Court Street and Reynolds Street around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

According to a news release, the officer stopped to intervene when the man jumped into a vehicle and left. The man was later identified as Marlek Kirk, 23, of Dyersburg.

The officer was able to stop the car and take Kirk into custody, when he found a 3-year-old in the backseat floorboard of the vehicle. Police say the child was not injured.

Kirk is currently charged with carjacking, domestic assault and evading arrest. Police say additional charges may be filed during the course of the investigation.