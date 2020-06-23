Gov. Lee responds to Black Lives Matter movement in Tennessee

NASHVILLE — Governor Lee is starting to have conversations with people across the state as Black Lives Matter protests continue.

“I value those voices, I hear them, and listen to them. We know what the different asks are,” Governor Lee said in a press conference Tuesday.

We’ve seen Black Lives Matter protests happening across the state. Just last week, Governor Lee visited Memphis on Juneteenth to talk with black faith leaders.

“Folks that can inform me, particularly with experiences that I have not had, so that we can move forward as a state,” Governor Lee said.

He’s also been talking with black restaurant owners in Nashville and Memphis about the challenges minority business owners face.

“And the opportunities we have to create an environment that allows them to be more successful and to be a more important engagement in our economy.”

But Governor Lee says there is one thing at the center of it all.

“For me, the heart of the matter is racial reconciliation. And it is very much connected to, because of the George Floyd killing, it’s connected to how law enforcement engages with the community.”

Governor Lee says going forward, he plans to have conversations with law enforcement leaders to find solutions.

And Governor Lee also said he plans to continue having conversations with different groups in the community to make sure everyone is heard.