Jackson City Council passes Fiscal Year 2020-2021 budget 8-1

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson City Council passed the 2020-2021 Fiscal Year budget 8 to 1 Tuesday. Ross Priddy was the only councilman to vote no.

“Just in the time to turn around, I wasn’t able to get as comfortable as I felt I needed to be, and the issues we’re facing to be able to vote yes for it,” Priddy said.

That was an issue budget chair Paul Taylor brought up as well. He wants to start the process earlier, so they can better understand what they’re voting on.

“We’ve had some assurances that we’re going to pick up the ball earlier, that’s why I felt more comfortable today,” Taylor said.

But several changes were made between last week’s meeting and this week’s meeting to reduce the city budget even more.

“It hasn’t been an easy decision on furloughing people, and sometimes those are tough decisions,” Priddy said. “I know the mayor’s office is really analyzing those departments and trying to see where we can be more efficient.”

And more changes might be coming in the future.

“We’re going to start, have to start making decisions this year on if we’re going to increase revenues or reduce expenses, and I think most likely it’ll be a combination of both,” Taylor said.

The city council takes July off, then they’ll meet again in August.