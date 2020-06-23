Man in custody following chase ending in west Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn.–A man is in custody after a chase Tuesday afternoon that ended in west Jackson.
WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News was there as a man was taken into custody following a chase that started in Crockett County.
The man was chased by officers down U.S. Highway 412, before he was arrested on Hollywood Drive near Interstate 40.
