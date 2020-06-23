Martin police investigating multiple vehicle burglaries

MARTIN, Tenn. — The Martin Police Department is investigating a string of vehicle burglaries over the last three weeks.

Police say the incidents involve the thefts of firearms from unlocked vehicles.

Police are reminding residents to remove valuable items from vehicles and keep your vehicle locked at all times.

The burglaries are still under investigation, and more information will be released once a suspect is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Martin Police Department at (731) 587-5355 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 587-2611.