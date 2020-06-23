Mugshots : Madison County : 06/22/20 – 06/23/20 June 23, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/8Dequan Johnson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 2/8Ashley N Stacks Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/8Javen Mclemore Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/8Jeremy Thompson Attempted murder Show Caption Hide Caption 5/8Johnathan Butler Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 6/8Michael Craig Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/8Phillip Brady Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/8Thomas F Hays Driving under the influence, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/22/20 and 7 a.m. on 06/23/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest