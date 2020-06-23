Mugshots : Madison County : 06/22/20 – 06/23/20

1/8 Dequan Johnson Violation of community corrections

2/8 Ashley N Stacks Failure to appear

3/8 Javen Mclemore Violation of community corrections

4/8 Jeremy Thompson Attempted murder

5/8 Johnathan Butler Violation of community corrections

6/8 Michael Craig Failure to appear

7/8 Phillip Brady Simple domestic assault

8/8 Thomas F Hays Driving under the influence, open container law















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/22/20 and 7 a.m. on 06/23/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.