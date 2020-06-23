Slight Chance for Scattered Showers Wednesday Morning

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Tuesday, June 23rd

Scattered showers and thunderstorms may impact southwest Tennessee this afternoon and early evening but a cold front has already started to push into the area bringing dew points down slightly today. Light breezes from the west give a welcome relief from the muggy conditions we’ve had so far this week, but they’ll be back before long!

TONIGHT

A few lingering showers and storms are possible this evening but most of the area will be dry overnight with a 20% chance for rain. Temperatures will drop to the middle 60s by sunrise Wednesday with a cold front coming tomorrow through continuing that chance for rain into the morning.

Under partly cloudy skies, temperatures will only peak in the lower 80s on Wednesday with it being slightly less humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible tomorrow morning as the cold front comes through. Our weather will stay somewhat unsettled all week with a slight chance for rain each day but the heat and humidity will return by the last weekend of June. At the same time, skies may become hazy from Saharan dust moving over West Tennessee. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com