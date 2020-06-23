Statement from Harley-Davidson regarding its affiliation with Union City dealership

Tuesday, a spokesperson with Harley-Davidson released a statement regarding dealer owner, Russell Abernathy who allegedly made questionable Facebook posts:

“Racism, hate or intolerance have no place in our world including within the Harley-Davidson community, employees, dealers or riders. We recently became aware of racist comments posted on one of our dealer owner’s Facebook page and immediately started a review process. We will not tolerate this type of behavior in our network, and today we are announcing that the dealer owner in question will no longer be part of our dealer network. Harley-Davidson is committed to diversity and inclusion. We strive to create a welcoming environment for everyone.”