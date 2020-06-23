Sun/Cloud Mix, Storms Possible South

Weather Update: Tuesday, June 23 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Its been a very warm and muggy start to the day so far as temperatures hold in the lower 70s. I addition, dew point temps are also in the low 70s. This is making for a rather unpleasant start to the morning. The good news, there is a cold front slowly pushing SE across West Tennessee. It will bring slightly less humid air in to the area later tonight. However, there is a point the front will slow down as a wave located in Texas pushes east towards the lower Mississippi River Valley, this will ultimately stall the front later this evening, which might be close enough for heavy rain and storms in SW Tennessee later this evening and into the overnight. Wednesday morning a surface high pressure should push the stalled boundary out of West Tennessee. This will lead to a more pleasant day for Wednesday, as short lived as it will be. heat and humidity return for the weekend along with scattered afternoon storms.



