Tennessee offering high school equivalency exams online

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has started offering high school equivalency exams online, another option while many in-person testing locations remain closed due to COVID-19.

The state Department of Labor and Workforce Development says the online testing option began Monday through a new online program, HiSET Exam at Home, through the ProctorU service.

The online exams are the same as ones taken at testing centers in terms of content, format, on-screen experience and scoring.

The state has a voucher program to cover all costs for the testing.

Test takers must be at least 18 years old and ensure that their computer and testing room meet remote proctoring requirements.