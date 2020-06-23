Texas man charged after body found in Kentucky Lake

PARIS, Tenn. — A Texas man is in custody after a body was found in Kentucky Lake north of the Tennessee state line Saturday.

Jeffery Rogers, of Arlington, Texas, is charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence, according to a news release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI says agents joined the investigation after a woman’s body was found in a plastic container floating in Kentucky Lake.

Her death was ruled a homicide by the Kentucky State Medical Examiner, the release says.

The release says Rogers is believed to have rented a boat used to dispose of the body in Paris.

Rogers was arrested Tuesday in Fort Worth.

He is currently held in lieu of $1 million bond and is awaiting extradition to Tennessee.

Investigators with the TBI, Kentucky State Police, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers assisted in the investigation.