Three new cases of COVID-19 confirmed; 208 total patients
JACKSON, Tenn. — Three new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Madison County, bringing the total number of cases to 208, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.
The health department says the three newest patients are:
- a 9-year-old girl who is not hospitalized.
- a 24-year-old woman who is not hospitalized.
- a 9-month-old girl who is not hospitalized.
One Madison County resident is currently hospitalized and on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 128 (62%)
- 38301: 51 (25%)
- 38356: 5 (2%)
- 38391: 5 (2%)
- 38366: 2 (1%)
- 38343: 5 (2%)
- 38313: 4 (2%)
- 38392: 1 (0.5%)
- 38355: 1 (0.5%)
- 38362: 3 (1.5%)
- 38006: 1 (1.5%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 120 (58%)
- White: 66 (32%)
- Asian: 5 (2%)
- Hispanic: 2 (1%)
- Other: 6 (3%)
- Unspecified: 9 (4%)
Gender:
- Female: 118 (57%)
- Male: 90 (43%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 187 (90%)
- Not recovered: 8 (4%)
- Better: 6 (3%)
- Unknown: 5 (2%)
- Deaths: 2 (1%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 3 (1.5%)
- 11 – 20 years: 11 (5%)
- 21 – 30 years: 29 (14%)
- 31 – 40 years: 31 (15%)
- 41 – 50 years: 40 (19%)
- 51 – 60 years: 49 (24%)
- 61 – 70 years: 27 (13%)
- 71 – 80 years: 13 (6%)
- 80+ — 5 (2.5%)