Three new cases of COVID-19 confirmed; 208 total patients

JACKSON, Tenn. — Three new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Madison County, bringing the total number of cases to 208, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

The health department says the three newest patients are:

  • a 9-year-old girl who is not hospitalized.
  • a 24-year-old woman who is not hospitalized.
  • a 9-month-old girl who is not hospitalized.

One Madison County resident is currently hospitalized and on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 128 (62%)
  • 38301: 51 (25%)
  • 38356: 5 (2%)
  • 38391: 5 (2%)
  • 38366: 2 (1%)
  • 38343: 5 (2%)
  • 38313: 4 (2%)
  • 38392: 1 (0.5%)
  • 38355: 1 (0.5%)
  • 38362: 3 (1.5%)
  • 38006: 1 (1.5%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 120 (58%)
  • White: 66 (32%)
  • Asian: 5 (2%)
  • Hispanic: 2 (1%)
  • Other: 6 (3%)
  • Unspecified: 9 (4%)

Gender:

  • Female: 118 (57%)
  • Male: 90 (43%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 187 (90%)
  • Not recovered: 8 (4%)
  • Better: 6 (3%)
  • Unknown: 5 (2%)
  • Deaths: 2 (1%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 3 (1.5%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 11 (5%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 29 (14%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 31 (15%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 40 (19%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 49 (24%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 27 (13%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 13 (6%)
  • 80+ — 5 (2.5%)
