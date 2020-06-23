Three new cases of COVID-19 confirmed; 208 total patients

JACKSON, Tenn. — Three new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Madison County, bringing the total number of cases to 208, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

The health department says the three newest patients are:

a 9-year-old girl who is not hospitalized.

a 24-year-old woman who is not hospitalized.

a 9-month-old girl who is not hospitalized.

One Madison County resident is currently hospitalized and on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 128 (62%)

38301: 51 (25%)

38356: 5 (2%)

38391: 5 (2%)

38366: 2 (1%)

38343: 5 (2%)

38313: 4 (2%)

38392: 1 (0.5%)

38355: 1 (0.5%)

38362: 3 (1.5%)

38006: 1 (1.5%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 120 (58%)

White: 66 (32%)

Asian: 5 (2%)

Hispanic: 2 (1%)

Other: 6 (3%)

Unspecified: 9 (4%)

Gender:

Female: 118 (57%)

Male: 90 (43%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 187 (90%)

Not recovered: 8 (4%)

Better: 6 (3%)

Unknown: 5 (2%)

Deaths: 2 (1%)

Age: