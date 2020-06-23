Two people in medical care after West Jackson shooting

JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson Police confirm a s hooting in West Jackson.

Jackson Police say at 9 p.m. Tuesday, a shooting occurred at a house at Foxlea Cove off Old Hickory. Police say two people are in medical care. Police do not know what led up to the shooting. They say this case is still under investigation.

This story was first brought to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News by a 7 Eyewitness tipster. If you hear of breaking news in your area, call the newsroom at 424-4515. Stay with us on-air and online for the latest developments.