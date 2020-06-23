TWRA to host Facebook live events for feedback about fishing in the state

The TWRA will host three Facebook live events in July to talk with anglers and get feedback about fishing across the state.

A meeting will take place for West Tennessee on July 14.

Comments and questions will be taken during the meeting.

The public is welcome to send in comments or questions in advance as well.

Provide any comments or questions in advance of the events to ask.twra@tn.gov, or on Facebook or Instagram via direct message prior to and during the events.