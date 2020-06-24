1 killed, 2 injured in Highway 79 crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash Tuesday on Highway 79 in Carroll County.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Corey Douglas, 33, was killed in the crash.

A crash report says Douglas’ Acura hit a Toyota 4-Runner on Highway 79, causing the 4-Runner to overturn.

The report says the driver of the 4-Runner and a 10-year-old passenger in Douglas’ car were injured in the crash.

The wreck was reported just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.