209 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department says one new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed, bringing the total to 209 cases.

The most recent case is a 44-year-old man, who is not currently hospitalized.

Regional director Kim Tedford says 17 cases have been confirmed since last Wednesday, and 23 new cases confirmed in the last two weeks. Those cases include community exposure, as well as exposure from workplaces, healthcare settings, and family members.

Tedford says those new cases are “concerning.”

Tedford reminds residents that the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing, and that residents should continue wearing face coverings when in public, maintain social distancing guidelines and be wary of close contact with people you don’t know.

One patient remains hospitalized due to COVID-19, but Tedford says they have been transferred to a long-term care facility. Health department staff remain in contact with that individual’s family.

West Tennessee Healthcare Chief Compliance and Communications Officer Amy Garner says the number of COVID-19 patients in West Tennessee Healthcare facilities is “concerning” as well.

Garner says there are 22 patients across the system who are currently hospitalized due to the virus, the highest number reported since the pandemic began.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 128 (61%)

38301: 52 (25%)

38356: 5 (2%)

38391: 5 (2%)

38366: 2 (1%)

38343: 5 (2%)

38313: 4 (2%)

38392: 1 (1%)

38355: 1 (1%)

38362: 3 (1.5%)

38006: 3 (1.5%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 120 (57.5%)

White: 67 (32%)

Asian: 5 (2%)

Hispanic: 2 (1%)

Other: 7 (3.5%)

Unspecified: 8 (4%)

Gender:

Female: 118 (56%)

Male: 91 (44%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 190 (91%)

Not recovered: 7 (3.5%)

Better: 7 (3.5%)

Unknown: 3 (1%)

Deaths: 2 (1%)

Age: