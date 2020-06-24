37,235 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 556 deaths, 2,386 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 37,235 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, June 24. In addition, 556 people have died and 2,386 have been hospitalized. Another 24,693 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Wednesday. The report shows 266 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 21 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 79

Bedford County – 445

Benton County – 9

Bledsoe County – 616

Blount County – 142

Bradley County – 406

Campbell County – 27

Cannon County – 23

Carroll County – 36

Carter County — 34

Cheatham County – 177

Chester County – 16

Claiborne County – 18

Clay County – 12

Cocke County – 32

Coffee County – 102

Crockett County — 28

Cumberland County – 152

Davidson County – 8,062

Decatur County – 16

DeKalb County – 44

Dickson County – 150

Dyer County – 181

Fayette County – 224

Fentress County – 15

Franklin County – 69

Gibson County – 80

Giles County – 42

Grainger County – 25

Greene County – 58

Grundy County – 55

Hamblen County – 156

Hamilton County – 2,176

Hancock County – 3

Hardeman County — 260

Hardin County – 76

Hawkins County – 42

Haywood County — 57

Henderson County — 26

Henry County — 37

Hickman County – 66

Houston County – 10

Humphreys County – 18

Jackson County – 22

Jefferson County – 73

Johnson County – 27

Knox County – 740

Lake County – 690

Lauderdale County – 84

Lawrence County – 97

Lewis County — 5

Lincoln County – 51

Loudon County – 243

Macon County – 235

Madison County – 201

Marion County – 54

Marshall County – 49

Maury County – 248

McMinn County – 192

McNairy County — 47

Meigs County – 31

Monroe County – 115

Montgomery County – 407

Moore County – 5

Morgan County — 22

Obion County — 74

Overton County – 45

Perry County – 28

Pickett County — 5

Polk County – 36

Putnam County – 675

Rhea County – 257

Roane County – 41

Robertson County – 722

Rutherford County – 2,211

Scott County – 14

Sequatchie County – 24

Sevier County – 489

Shelby County – 8,490

Smith County – 53

Stewart County — 19

Sullivan County – 77

Sumner County – 1,231

Tipton County – 571

Trousdale County – 1,469

Unicoi County – 53

Union County — 9

Van Buren County – 6

Warren County – 46

Washington County – 109

Wayne County – 69

Weakley County — 44

White County – 55

Williamson County – 840

Wilson County – 658

Out of state – 604

Pending – 271

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 15,994

Black or African-American – 8,117

Other/Multiracial – 6,368

Asian – 528

Pending – 6,228

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 18,929

Hispanic – 10,177

Pending – 8,129

Gender:

Female – 16,443

Male – 19,794

Pending – 998

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.