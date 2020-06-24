45 dogs removed from Henry County home

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — After an anonymous tip and weeks of investigating, Animal Rescue Corps and the Henry County Sheriff’s Department removed dozens of dogs from a single-family trailer in Paris on Tuesday.

“The owners had love for their dogs but had just become overwhelmed and couldn’t care for the dogs properly. They voluntarily surrender all 45 dogs to the animal rescue corporation,” Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew said.

Upon arriving at the home on Jackson Drive, investigators heard multiple dogs barking inside the residence, as well as a strong odor around the property.

The dogs and newborn puppies were left without access outside the home, and the build-up of urine and feces made it unsafe.

“The conditions were horrendous inside the house, at extremely high ammonia levels,” Tim Woodward, executive director of Animal Rescue Corps, said.

All of the dogs showed signs of long-term neglect and many were physically unhealthy, as they were dealing with extreme flea infestations, ear infections and other health issues.

“They had untreated wounds, old bite wounds. Two were missing eyes,” Woodward said.

Animal Rescue Corps was at the home for almost five hours, safely removing all the dogs.

The organization says the dogs will receive a thorough veterinary exam, vaccinations and medical treatment.

“As soon as the animals are all checked out medically and we feel that they are stable and ready to move on, we’ll place them with our placement partners who will then adopt them into loving homes,” Woodward said.

Sheriff Belew says the woman in the case is not currently facing charges, but the case remains under investigation.

Animal Rescue Corps says, in all, 45 dogs were removed from the home.