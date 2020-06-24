Health department: 23 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in 14 days

JACKSON, Tenn. — You might be tired of COVID-19, but it’s not slowing down.

We’ve seen 23 new cases of coronavirus in Madison County in 14 days.

“This is concerning for us with the 23 cases, and especially when you look at the 17 cases increase in a week’s time,” said Kim Tedford, director of the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

Of those 23 cases, 10 are from community spread, four are workplace exposures, four are travel-related, three are from contact with family members, and two are healthcare-related.

“We don’t want to discourage people going out and spending money, and shopping retail and eating at restaurants, but at the same time we really want to encourage people that this pandemic is not over,” Tedford said.

The hospital is also seeing the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the pandemic started.

“Something that is concerning is we’ve seen a dramatic increase over the last week in the number of hospitalized COVID patients. Today we started out with 22 positive,” said Amy Garner, chief compliance and communications officer for West Tennessee Healthcare.

Officials say they are constantly evaluating the amount of equipment they have available to be ready for any kind of spike in cases.

The hospital is also still only allowing one visitor per patient.

“When you’re visiting the facility, please bring a mask with you. We’re requiring everyone to wear a mask,” Garner said.

Health officials are also worried about anyone traveling anywhere right now for vacations.

“The steps we take to protect ourselves, don’t let go of that,” Tedford said.

And Mayor Harris says he’s heard of multiple events where people aren’t social distancing or wearing a mask.

“It’s still in our hands on what we’re able to continue to do in this community,” Mayor Harris said. “It’s not gone away. It’s not going away.”

Officials say they don’t want to mandate wearing a mask, but will continue to highly encourage it.

Garner also said you don’t have to be tested for coronavirus to enter the hospital, but you are required to wear a mask.