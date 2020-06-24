High school seniors given one final soccer game

JACKSON, Tenn. — After having their final season of high school soccer come to an abrupt end, West Tennessee senior athletes have been given one final opportunity to step on the field and compete.

Due to the efforts from the Jackson Soccer Club, graduated seniors from the local area who missed this past season have been invited to participate in an All Star game in Jackson. Nearly 45 athletes from over 10 schools have been able to practice throughout the week, leading up to the game set to take place Friday night at North Park.

Not many were expecting an opportunity like this to come up this summer, but both players and coaches are thankful that it did.

“We’ve got some of the better, some of the best players out here from this area, so I think that it’s going to be a good experience to get out here and experience something a little different besides normal high school soccer, playing with the same guys,” said former USJ forward Will Pucek.

“I think it’s really nice to be able to play with all these players, especially since I’ve grown up with a lot of them,” said former Sacred Heart midfielder Jonathan Marcos. “I mean it’s just nice to play with many friends here.”

“I think going forward one of the things coaches want to do is to try and make players better, to bring out the best in them,” said USJ head coach Paul Conway. “And we weren’t allowed to do that this year. So it’s going to be officiated, it’s going to be an official game, and hopefully we can get a good crowd out and have a nice night here at North Park.”

The All Star game will be held at North Park at 6:00 Friday evening. There will be no charge to get into the game, however families and spectators are encouraged to social distance, wear masks, and abide by other safety measures put in place by the park.