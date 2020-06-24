Mix Of Sun And Clouds, Isolated Storms Possible

Weather Update: Wednesday, June 24 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. There is quite a mix bag of weather across West Tennessee this morning. The main cold front that arrived yesterday, has stalled, and still remains in place. It has kept a good deal of clouds. around the area this morning. Nevertheless, temps have still fallen into the upper 60s. There have already been a few area of showers this morning mainly in northwest Tennessee. The main frontal boundary is not forecast to move a whole lot this afternoon. The front will keep the chance of rain in the forecast through this afternoon. There might even be a storm or two as well. However since we are still on the more stable side here at the surface, I am not anticipating areal coverage to be all that great.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamelltv