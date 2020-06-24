Mugshots : Madison County : 06/23/20 – 06/24/20

1/12 Ryan Brookman Violation of probation

2/12 Adrian Sanders Contempt of court

3/12 Alantez Woods Failure to appear

4/12 Brian Tims Violation of community corrections

5/12 Daija Grice Shoplifting/theft of property

6/12 Devonte Robertson Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

7/12 Donald White Simple domestic assault

8/12 Felicia Hughey Contraband in penal institution, unlawful drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass



9/12 Keith Webb Violation of probation

10/12 Michael Sanderson Failure to appear

11/12 William Davis Stalking, harassment

12/12 Zanita White Reckless endangerment

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/23/20 and 7 a.m. on 06/24/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.