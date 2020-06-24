Mugshots : Madison County : 06/23/20 – 06/24/20 June 24, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/12Ryan Brookman Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/12Adrian Sanders Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 3/12Alantez Woods Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/12Brian Tims Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/12Daija Grice Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 6/12Devonte Robertson Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 7/12Donald White Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/12Felicia Hughey Contraband in penal institution, unlawful drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 9/12Keith Webb Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/12Michael Sanderson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/12William Davis Stalking, harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 12/12Zanita White Reckless endangerment Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/23/20 and 7 a.m. on 06/24/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest